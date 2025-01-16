PARTLY FACETIOUS: Taking the bull by the tail?

“I have been to the Qadir University….”

“Stop. Isn’t the subject sub judice?”

“Well, I don’t think what I want tosay comes in that category - I merely wanted to say that I have visited the University and my take on it is….”

“Please be careful – I don’t want you to….”

“Hey thank you for your concern but all I want to say is that the land is in the middle of nowhere so I don’t think its value is close to a million dollars leave alone….”

“Hmmm if you recall Bani Gala residence was worth a lot less when it was purchased relative to its price today – I mean today it represents a very sizeable asset….”

“As much as a 5-karat diamond ring?”

“I’ll ignore that. My point is if you are not a jeweller and if you are not into the real estate market then you can be…be….be duped by a wily.….”

“I am not comfortable with the subject, so let’s change it.”

“OK, so what do you want to discuss?”

“One of the judges asked whether 9 May indicates a breach of security and….”

“That’s akin to taking the bull by the tail.”

“Is that doable? Taking the bull by the tail?”

“Yes, it is an expression, and it means a person with tremendous self-confidence.”

“I can think of two people.”

“One, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless….”

“Nope, that is not who I was referring to. It’s not that he doesn’t have tremendous self-confidence, just that I feel it is misplaced at the present moment in time. His nemesis now, though not an A-lister like The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, but he certainly doesn’t think of himself that way, Khawaja Asif is exuding supreme confidence so he has the bull by the tail.”

“And the second name is Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) who has the bull by the horns…..”

“Agreed, and she has got Maryam Aurengzeb holding the same bull by the tail!”

“Well, if you are getting technical NMN is the scion of the Sharif family, so I reckon she has Azma Bukhari holding the bull by the horns, and she is smiling for the camera.”

