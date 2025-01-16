ATC disposes of bail plea of Hajra Niazi

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday disposed of a bail application of Hajra Niazi sister of Hassan Niazi after Investigating Officer (IO) told the court that arrest of Hajra is not required in Corps Commander House attack case. After the statement of the IO the counsel of Hajra requested the court to withdraw her bail application and court allowed the same accordingly.

Sarwar road police had registered the case against the PTI leaders and worker for attacking Corps Commander House.

