World has to keep up pressure on Israel after Gaza truce: Palestinian PM

OSLO: The international community will have to maintain pressure on Israel after an imminent ceasefire in Gaza so it accepts the creation of a Palestinian state, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa said on Wednesday.

“The ceasefire we’re talking about came about primarily because of international pressure. So pressure does pay off,” Mustafa told a conference in Oslo.

Gaza ceasefire appears close as US, Egyptian leaders put focus on ‘coming hours’

Israel must “be shown what’s right and what’s wrong, and that the veto power on peace and statehood for Palestinians will not be accepted and tolerated any longer.”