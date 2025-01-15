AIRLINK 207.36 Increased By ▲ 7.07 (3.53%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 34.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
FFL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
FLYNG 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
HUBC 131.00 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.5%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.1%)
KEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
OGDC 221.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.38%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.23%)
PAEL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 190.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.95%)
PRL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.34%)
PTC 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.7%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.2%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.81%)
SSGC 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.87%)
SYM 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.31%)
TPLP 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
TRG 70.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.25%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
BR100 12,069 Increased By 29.8 (0.25%)
BR30 36,896 Increased By 207.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 114,952 Increased By 148.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 36,107 Increased By 4.7 (0.01%)
World

Ukraine reports emergency power cuts amid ‘massive’ Russian air strike

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2025 12:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ukraine introduced emergency power cuts in six regions amid what authorities described as a “massive” Russian missile strike, the national grid operator said on Wednesday.

Kyiv’s air force had warned of numerous groups of missiles launched by Russia amid a nationwide air-raid alert, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

Russia says its forces capture two settlements in eastern Ukraine

Separately, Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko said on social media that “preventative measures” involving the distribution system were also in force.

Russia has carried out regular air strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid as its ground forces press ahead on the battlefield in the Kremlin’s three-year-old invasion.

