AIRLINK 201.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.45%)
BOP 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
FFL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FLYNG 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.82%)
HUBC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.13%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.59%)
KEL 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.61%)
PACE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 192.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PRL 42.54 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.51%)
PTC 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.19%)
SEARL 105.20 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (3.88%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SSGC 43.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TELE 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 69.15 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (4.47%)
WAVESAPP 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
BR100 12,102 Increased By 62 (0.52%)
BR30 37,051 Increased By 362.2 (0.99%)
KSE100 115,392 Increased By 587.4 (0.51%)
KSE30 36,223 Increased By 120.8 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says its forces capture two settlements in eastern Ukraine

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2025 08:54am

MOSCOW: Russian troops pressing their slow advance through eastern Ukraine took control of two settlements in Donetsk region, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Moscow’s forces captured Terny, near the town of Siversk, one of the focal points of Russia’s campaign through Donetsk region, and Neskuchne farther south, a ministry report said.

Ukraine’s General Staff, in a late evening report, said nothing about Terny changing hands, but mentioned the village as one of eight to come under attack in 17 armed clashes in the area. Five clashes were continuing late into the evening.

Russia claims capturing villages in eastern Ukraine

The report also identified Neskuchne as one of five villages where Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian attacks.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports from either side. Ukraine’s popular DeepState blog, which uses open-source material to pinpoint the position of Kyiv’s troops, said Russian forces had made gains around Neskuchne.

Russian troops have been advancing at their fastest rate since the February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, announcing the capture of a long list of villages in daily frontline reports.

Russia’s military last week announced the capture of Kurakhove, a key logistics centre seen as a stepping stone to advancing on other towns.

Announcements in recent days put Russian forces within a few kilometres of Pokrovsk, another transport hub and site of the only colliery in Ukraine that provides coking coal for what once was a very large steel industry.

Two sources told Reuters on Monday that production at the Pokrovsk colliery had been suspended.

Ukraine Russian army Russian troops RUssia Ukraine war Donetsk region Ukraine’s General Staff Russia defence ministry Ukraine strikes Russia

Comments

200 characters

Russia says its forces capture two settlements in eastern Ukraine

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

Read more stories