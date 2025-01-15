AIRLINK 206.24 Increased By ▲ 5.95 (2.97%)
BOP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
HUBC 130.01 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.72%)
HUMNL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.68%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
OGDC 221.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.37%)
PAEL 42.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
PIAHCLA 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 190.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.98%)
PRL 43.09 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.83%)
PTC 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.74%)
SEARL 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.17%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.81%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
SYM 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.73%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.3%)
TRG 69.75 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (5.38%)
WAVESAPP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.25%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,051 Increased By 11.9 (0.1%)
BR30 36,771 Increased By 82.8 (0.23%)
KSE100 114,708 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 36,024 Decreased By -78.1 (-0.22%)
Jan 15, 2025
Business & Finance

British homebuilder Vistry warns of uncertain market conditions

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2025 12:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Vistry, Britain’s largest home builder by output, said on Wednesday that market conditions for the current fiscal year remained uncertain, and also reiterated its 2024 earnings forecast.

The pace of recovery in the British housing sector is under scrutiny, as a slower-than-expected reduction in interest rates hampers affordability, while rising build-cost inflation continues to put pressure on the market.

FTSE 100 hits two-week high in new year trade

The FTSE 100 builder, which generates majority of its sales through partnerships with local authorities, housing associations and government providers, said the outcome of the UK government’s spending review and the transition to a new Affordable Homes Programme would be crucial in driving momentum in both open and partner-funded markets.

