AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Markets Print 2025-01-03

FTSE 100 hits two-week high in new year trade

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 05:54am

LONDON: The UK’s FTSE 100 advanced higher on Thursday, the first trading session of the year, boosted by gains in commodity-linked stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1.1% to an over two-week high, logging its best day since Nov. 22. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was near flat after touching a two-week high earlier in the session.

Precious metals miners rose 4.6%, leading gains among sectors, as gold hit a two-week high on safe-haven demand and lower US Treasury yields, with investor focus on the US interest rate outlook and policies under the new incoming Donald Trump administration.

Energy stocks gained 2.2%, and were the biggest boosts. Oil heavyweights such as BP and Shell rose 2.6% and 2.1% respectively, as crude prices were buoyed by expectations of more stimulus for China’s slowing economy.

On the flip side, homebuilders led sectoral losses with a 0.9% fall.

Data-wise, a survey showed British factory activity shrank at the fastest pace in 11 months in December, as manufacturers cut staffing levels in response to higher taxes and weak foreign demand.

The FTSE 100 recorded an over 5% rise in 2024, its fourth consecutive year of gains, as the UK economy held up better than expected and the Bank of England kicked off its monetary policy easing cycle.

The BoE has, however, said it will move gradually with further cuts to borrowing costs as it monitors whether the tax hikes announced in Finance Minister Rachel Reeves’ October budget add to inflation pressures.

Traders are pricing in more than 59 basis points in rate cuts after two cuts in 2024.

