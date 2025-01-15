AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-15

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to accelerate the pace of industrial development, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy on Tuesday approved a new power provision system to the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Industrial Estates.

The committee, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, allowed supply of electricity to industrial estates and special economic zones at one point, allowed their management to give electricity connections, collect bills, and other related matters themselves, under a summary moved by Power Division.

The meeting was informed that the new system represents a significant advancement by the government under the leadership of the prime minister aimed at fostering industrial development.

Peak demand supply for 5 years: SEZs to be mandated to ink PPAAs with Discos

It was further informed that the involvement of officials from power distribution companies in SEZs and Industrial Estates has been terminated under this system.

A dedicated operations and management mechanism is currently being formulated for this purpose. It was indicated that the Power Division and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) are expected to execute this mechanism in next two to three months.

Under the new system, zone developers would not require any additional license to supply electricity to industries within the zones. The system would facilitate competitiveness among industries, thereby boosting industrial development and exports.

The prime minister directed the implementation of this new system in all SEZs, adding the industrial development was crucial for the national progress.

“We are quickly moving towards materialising the commitment of ease of doing business. The availability of uninterrupted power supply will accelerate the pace of industrial growth in the country. With industries functioning, more job opportunities will be created, and exports will be enhanced,” he added. He expressed optimism that the improved electricity transmission system at SEZs would enable industries to play a pivotal role in the country’s economic development.

The Power Division also presented with a report over the circular debt for July to November 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SEZs industrial estates

Comments

200 characters

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

FBR issues updated Sales Tax rules

Read more stories