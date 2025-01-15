SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to accelerate the pace of industrial development, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy on Tuesday approved a new power provision system to the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Industrial Estates.

The committee, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, allowed supply of electricity to industrial estates and special economic zones at one point, allowed their management to give electricity connections, collect bills, and other related matters themselves, under a summary moved by Power Division.

The meeting was informed that the new system represents a significant advancement by the government under the leadership of the prime minister aimed at fostering industrial development.

It was further informed that the involvement of officials from power distribution companies in SEZs and Industrial Estates has been terminated under this system.

A dedicated operations and management mechanism is currently being formulated for this purpose. It was indicated that the Power Division and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) are expected to execute this mechanism in next two to three months.

Under the new system, zone developers would not require any additional license to supply electricity to industries within the zones. The system would facilitate competitiveness among industries, thereby boosting industrial development and exports.

The prime minister directed the implementation of this new system in all SEZs, adding the industrial development was crucial for the national progress.

“We are quickly moving towards materialising the commitment of ease of doing business. The availability of uninterrupted power supply will accelerate the pace of industrial growth in the country. With industries functioning, more job opportunities will be created, and exports will be enhanced,” he added. He expressed optimism that the improved electricity transmission system at SEZs would enable industries to play a pivotal role in the country’s economic development.

The Power Division also presented with a report over the circular debt for July to November 2024.

