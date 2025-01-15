AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
PFA discards over 2,000 kg of diseased chickens

Published 15 Jan, 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday inspected 46,000 kilograms of chicken across 17 meat warehouses and suppliers at Tollinton Market and discarded over 2,000 kilograms of diseased chicken and imposed heavy fines on violators of pure food laws.

The inspection was carried out on the directives of Director General Asim Javed. The action was prompted by non-compliance with prior directives. Unhealthy chickens, purchased at low prices for market supply, were seized and discarded due to severe regulatory violations.

Asim Javed highlighted ongoing amendments to improve meat quality standards, including plans to introduce an international-grade system for meat preparation and supply. He stressed that food businesses must strictly adhere to the Punjab Food Authority’s regulations, ensuring public health and safety.

DG Punjab Food Authority warned that strict action will be taken against violators, while businesses complying with the law will benefit from public-friendly policies. Citizens are urged to report unsafe practices to the Punjab Food Authority’s helpline.

