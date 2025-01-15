AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Copper steadies at one-month peak as China stimulus kicks in

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

LONDON: Benchmark copper prices extended gains on Tuesday, holding at their highest levels in a month, after data showed stimulus measures in top metals consumer China were kicking in as a Chinese official vowed to hit economic targets.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.7% at $9,161 per metric ton by 1010 GMT, the strongest since Dec. 12. Data showed new Chinese bank loans beat forecasts as government stimulus measures slowly spurred credit demand while a central bank official said China will improve policy implementation to hit its full-year targets.

“The market is looking towards China for any initiatives that can support the outlook, especially with tariffs looming,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen. “There is also some speculation that the Trump administration will gradually introduce tariffs over a period of time and that has helped soothe some of the nervousness ahead of the inauguration.”

Also lifting the market were signs of healthy demand in China after the country’s copper imports hit a 13-month high in December, rising by nearly 18% year-on-year. Keeping gains in check, however, was a firmer dollar that hovered at its highest level in more than two years as traders scaled back US rate cuts bets in 2025 after strong economic data.

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies. The most-traded February copper contract on the SHFE gained 0.2% to 75,430 yuan ($10,289.88) a ton by the end of the Asia afternoon trade session. In other metals, LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,589 a ton, zinc gained 0.6% to $2,883, tin added 0.4% to $29,970 while nickel slipped 0.4% to $15,835 and lead eased 0.7% to $1,944.

