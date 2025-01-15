PARTLY FACETIOUS: Pakistani has been invited to the Trump inauguration?

“I heard one Pakistani and one Pakistani alone has been invited to the Trump inauguration!”

“Fake news.”

“Aren’t you going to ask me who?”

“Nope because the source is not mainstream media but social media and as you and I know…”

“Yeah, the mainstream media is being hogged by two gentlemen who remind me of the nursery rhyme where one boy had his shoe on and the other his shoe off…”

“Wrong, there was only one boy, the nursery rhyme is diddle, diddle, dumpling my son John, went to bed with his trouser on, one shoe off and the other shoe on, diddle, diddle…”

“Well, our son John wasn’t doing such a great job so he was ordered to accommodate another boy who made a big sacrifice in not standing for elections because he never got the party ticket but was made Senator instead…”

“Oh shush, anyway social media is giving us the real news on the Gaza genocide, the US wars that reportedly benefit Israel, though there is no agreement amongst US academics whether Israel is the proxy or whether it is the other way round.”

“Two things, first the social media operated outside Pakistan supportive of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless is spreading false news.”

“News or opinions.”

“Fake news that leads to shaping public opinion. And you know, we in the Islamic world are much more honest – everyone knows who is whose proxy.”

“I am not sure, I would refer to it as honesty but I agree, anyway one Pakistani has been invited to the Trump inauguration…”

“Fake news.”

“Netanyahu says he isn’t going to attend the inauguration.”

“I heard he hasn’t been invited.”

“Right, so make some analogies if you will.”

“Hmmm anyway, the party of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless has begun bad-mouthing some nominees for positions in the judiciary…”

“It’s called a false flag.”

“Be careful what you say.”

“I reckon it’s a false flag because how can I put it: our people are susceptible to U-turns and…”

“Our people?”

“Everyone who is anyone is a part of us, the people, and no one can deny that – some almost certainly are richer, much richer, some wear fancy expensive clothes, some may have better make up though they may not know how to apply it to enhance their….”

“I get it anyway, is the fake news saying anything about the spouse being invited or the sister or the nephew or the….”

“Nope, nope and nope.”

