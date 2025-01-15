AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-01-15

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Pakistani has been invited to the Trump inauguration?

“I heard one Pakistani and one Pakistani alone has been invited to the Trump inauguration!” “Fake news.”...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

“I heard one Pakistani and one Pakistani alone has been invited to the Trump inauguration!”

“Fake news.”

“Aren’t you going to ask me who?”

“Nope because the source is not mainstream media but social media and as you and I know…”

“Yeah, the mainstream media is being hogged by two gentlemen who remind me of the nursery rhyme where one boy had his shoe on and the other his shoe off…”

“Wrong, there was only one boy, the nursery rhyme is diddle, diddle, dumpling my son John, went to bed with his trouser on, one shoe off and the other shoe on, diddle, diddle…”

“Well, our son John wasn’t doing such a great job so he was ordered to accommodate another boy who made a big sacrifice in not standing for elections because he never got the party ticket but was made Senator instead…”

“Oh shush, anyway social media is giving us the real news on the Gaza genocide, the US wars that reportedly benefit Israel, though there is no agreement amongst US academics whether Israel is the proxy or whether it is the other way round.”

“Two things, first the social media operated outside Pakistan supportive of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless is spreading false news.”

“News or opinions.”

“Fake news that leads to shaping public opinion. And you know, we in the Islamic world are much more honest – everyone knows who is whose proxy.”

“I am not sure, I would refer to it as honesty but I agree, anyway one Pakistani has been invited to the Trump inauguration…”

“Fake news.”

“Netanyahu says he isn’t going to attend the inauguration.”

“I heard he hasn’t been invited.”

“Right, so make some analogies if you will.”

“Hmmm anyway, the party of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless has begun bad-mouthing some nominees for positions in the judiciary…”

“It’s called a false flag.”

“Be careful what you say.”

“I reckon it’s a false flag because how can I put it: our people are susceptible to U-turns and…”

“Our people?”

“Everyone who is anyone is a part of us, the people, and no one can deny that – some almost certainly are richer, much richer, some wear fancy expensive clothes, some may have better make up though they may not know how to apply it to enhance their….”

“I get it anyway, is the fake news saying anything about the spouse being invited or the sister or the nephew or the….”

“Nope, nope and nope.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Pakistani has been invited to the Trump inauguration?

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

FBR issues updated Sales Tax rules

Read more stories