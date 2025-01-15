Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices fell sharply again on Tuesday, reflecting the impact of the global market recession, traders said. The precious metal lost a value by Rs1,400 and Rs1,201, declining to Rs277,900 per tola and Rs238,254 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

On the world market, gold bullion value dropped by $14 to trade for $2,661 per ounce while silver was selling at $30 per ounce. Domestic silver prices continued to stand unchanged at Rs3,350 per tola and Rs2,872.08 per 10 grams, the association added.

