AIRLINK 201.00 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.75%)
BOP 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
FCCL 35.01 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.71%)
FFL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
FLYNG 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
HUBC 127.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.93%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
OGDC 223.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.72%)
PACE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.8%)
PIBTL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 193.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.46%)
PRL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.04%)
PTC 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.48%)
SEARL 101.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.53%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.35%)
SYM 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.72%)
TELE 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.26%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.9%)
WAVESAPP 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
BR100 12,035 Increased By 67.5 (0.56%)
BR30 36,784 Increased By 100.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 114,925 Increased By 695.4 (0.61%)
KSE30 36,156 Increased By 172.2 (0.48%)
Euro zone yields edge down from multi-month highs

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 01:52pm

Euro zone bond yields edged down slightly from their multi-month highs on Tuesday, while global yields remained elevated and the possible impact of the policies supported by the incoming administration led by Donald Trump stayed in focus.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, was down half a basis point (bp) at 2.586%.

On Monday it rose to 2.612%, the highest since July.

Yields move inversely to prices.

Yields have risen globally in recent weeks as investors pared bets for US rate cuts, while mulling over if policies from the incoming Trump government could boost inflation.

Euro zone bond yields hit new multi-month highs after US jobs data

Italy’s 10-year yield was 2 bps lower at 3.809%.

The gap between Italian and German yields held steady at 121 bps.

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was one bp lower at 2.283%.

Euro zone bond

