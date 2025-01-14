AIRLINK 200.98 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (1.74%)
BOP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.24%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
FCCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
FFL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FLYNG 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
HUBC 127.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.89%)
MLCF 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
OGDC 223.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.72%)
PACE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.86%)
PIBTL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 193.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.46%)
PRL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (6.17%)
PTC 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.68%)
SEARL 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.63%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.23%)
SYM 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.24%)
TELE 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.03%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 67.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
BR100 12,035 Increased By 67.5 (0.56%)
BR30 36,784 Increased By 100.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 114,951 Increased By 721 (0.63%)
KSE30 36,165 Increased By 181.4 (0.5%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currencies edge higher, but dollar pressure caps upside

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 12:07pm

Asian currencies edged higher on Tuesday but their upside was limited, as the dollar clung near its highest in more than two years, aided by expectations that strong US economic data will prompt the Federal Reserve to pause its easing cycle this year.

Malaysia’s ringgit and the Philippine peso each nudged 0.2% higher, while South Korea’s won appreciated 0.5% ahead of a central bank policy meeting on Thursday where a quarter-point cut to its base rate is expected.

South Korea’s central bank is expected to implement a rate cut a month earlier than initially anticipated, as the Bank of Korea (BoK) focuses on supporting a faltering economy amid rising political uncertainties.

Analysts at Citi believe the “BoK’s rate cut alone will have a limited impact” on won’s weakness, which has depreciated more than 4% since the political crisis unfolded in early December.

They further stated that while political uncertainties have already weakened the won, going forward US dollar’s broad-based strength and potential weakness in China’s yuan could pressure the currency.

Asian currencies: Rupiah, ringgit fall on strong US jobs report

China’s yuan recovered slightly, but continued to hover near a 16-month low on concerns including a strong dollar, falling Chinese bond yields, and escalating trade tensions with the United States.

Most equities in the region were also on the recovery path, led by benchmark indexes in Taiwan and Malaysia, which climbed around 0.5% each.

The MSCI index of equities in emerging Asia jumped 0.8%, rebounding from a five-month low touched in the previous session.

A strong US jobs report last week reinforced confidence in the Fed’s cautious approach to further monetary policy easing, leading traders to reduce their expectations for rate cuts this year.

Traders are pricing in 29 basis points of easing this year, less than the 50 basis points the Fed projected in December.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, was trading at 109.68, a few pips shy of the 26-month high of 110.17 touched on Monday.

Investor focus will now be on the US inflation print, set to be released on Wednesday, where a rise in the core measure could threaten to close the door on easing altogether.

Sticky annual inflation of around 3% would mean “there would no longer be any narrative for the Fed to cut rates”, said Eugene Leow, senior rates strategist at DBS.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan’s dollar, Thai baht, Indonesia’s rupiah and Singapore’s dollar remained largely unchanged, while India’s rupee nursed losses after it hit a lifetime low on Monday.

Benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Thailand dipped, while stocks in Manila fell 0.6%.

China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8%, recovering from a nearly three-month low.

Asian currencies

Comments

200 characters

Currencies edge higher, but dollar pressure caps upside

H1 remittances surpass export earnings

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP IBOs: ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms to grant due diligence access to CCL Holdings

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

Faisal Spinning Mills successfully commissions 4.8MW windmill in Sindh

Gaza ceasefire deal close after ‘breakthrough’ in Doha

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

Read more stories