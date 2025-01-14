AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
Shaping economies: Aurangzeb highlights transformative power of innovation

APP Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

HONG KONG: Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the Finance Minister of Pakistan, participated in the plenary session “Innovation: The Solution to Unlock the Next Growth Engines” at the prestigious Asian Financial Forum 2025 on 13th January 2025. He shared his insights as a distinguished speaker on leveraging innovation to drive economic growth and prosperity.

In his keynote speech, Minister Aurangzeb highlighted the transformative power of innovation in shaping the future of economies, particularly within Asia’s evolving financial landscape. He reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to providing a stable policy framework and continuity, enabling the private sector to lead the country toward progress and prosperity.

Aurangzeb departs for Hong Kong to attend 18th AFF

The Minister stressed the importance of adopting innovative approaches, technologies, and business models to unlock new growth opportunities, enhance competitiveness, and address emerging challenges in the global economy. He also emphasized the significance of learning from Hong Kong as a leading financial center, particularly in the use of AI and blockchain technology.

During his address, Senator Aurangzeb elaborated on Pakistan’s dedication to fostering a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement to propel the country toward sustainable development and inclusive growth. He underlined the government’s role in creating an enabling environment for innovation and collaboration to drive economic progress and meet societal needs.

As a respected leader in finance and economic policymaking, H.E. Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb’s participation in the Asian Financial Forum 2025 highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to embracing innovation as a key driver of future prosperity and resilience.

