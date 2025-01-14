AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-14

CJ LHC concerned over non-enforcement of Anti-Rape Act 2021

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Monday expressed its concern over failure for enforcement of the Anti-Rape Act 2021 and asked the Attorney General of Pakistan to assist the court on the matter on next hearing.

The bench proceeding with a bail petition of a rape suspect, Wajid Ali gave last opportunity to the respondents to submit their replies and asked the provincial secretary to appear before the court in person.

The bench also sought reports on the trial proceedings involving minor victims in rape cases and directed the prosecutor general and the advocate general of Punjab to submit reports on meetings and progress regarding the implementation of the anti-rape act.

The chief justice observed that failure to enforce the anti-rape law could lead to the acquittal of accused persons in the rape cases. She remarked that the number of rape cases had surpassed murder cases.

Earlier, Prosecutor General of Punjab informed the bench that the rules under the anti-rape law were being implemented. He said under section of the Act, special prosecutors had been appointed and a separate cell had been established to monitor rape cases on a daily basis.

The bench adjourned the proceedings till submission of the reports.

