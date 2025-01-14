AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-14

Turkey to cooperate with Pakistan to combat cancer

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique met with a two-member delegation from Turkey and held discussions, to explore the possibility of cooperation between the Punjab health department and Turkish health institutions.

The Turkish delegation comprising Dr. Egan Yeniçin and Dr. Fateh Bunol discussed matters of mutual interest, medical education, medical tourism, residency program and other matters.

Turkish medical experts said they will cooperate with Pakistan in every possible way to combat cancer. Discussions have been held on the nuclear medicine program. Pakistani doctors, nurses and paramedics will be trained, they added.

The vice-chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, Registrar University Professor Muhammad Imran, Focal Person Dr. Zahid Pervez and Prof. Aamir Zaman Khan were present.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that Pakistan and Turkey have long-standing, deep and close relations. “Turkey is admirable for its health system. First and largest Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in the history of Pakistan is being built in Lahore, the heart of Punjab. Medical education is being promoted in Punjab,” he said, adding: “There was a lot of agreement to go to Turkey, so I have a special love for Turkey in my heart. Turkish civilization is very ancient.”

Salman said the Punjab will fully cooperate in starting a residency program in Turkey. “We should promote medical tourism between Pakistan and Turkey. OPD will be started at Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research, Inshallah, this year,” he said.

The vice-chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Mahmood Ayaz said that work is going on rapidly on Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research. At the government level, Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research will be the first cancer hospital where all facilities will be available under one roof.

