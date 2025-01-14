2024: KPT retrieves 23.4 acres of its encroached land

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has achieved a formidable accomplishment in its relentless fight against illegal land encroachments, vital for the advancement of Karachi’s port facilities and infrastructure.

In 2024 alone, KPT has reclaimed an impressive 113,386 square meters (approximately 23.427 acres) of encroached land from areas including Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad, Machar Colony, Salehabad (Manora), Keamari, Younisabad; etc.

This landmark recovery is part of KPT’s unwavering commitment to protecting public assets and ensuring that key land resources remain dedicated to fostering trade and stimulating economic growth.

Over the past three years, KPT has successfully recovered more than 246858 square meters (approximately 61 acres) of its valuable land, reaffirming its role as a guardian of Karachi’s development.

KPT’s dedicated anti-encroachment unit has not only recovered land but has also taken decisive action against offenders.

Multiple individuals involved in illegal land dealings have been apprehended, and numerous first information reports (FIRs) have been lodged against violators.

This robust enforcement underscores KPT’s determination to uphold the rule of law and maintain the integrity of vital public resources.

The success of KPT’s anti-encroachment initiatives is made possible through the invaluable cooperation of Sindh government, law enforcement agencies, local authorities and community stakeholders.

