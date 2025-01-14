Musadiq-led team to participate in FMF

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Petroleum and Water Resources Dr Musadiq Malik alongside key policymakers, state-owned entities and industry leaders will represent Pakistan at the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh from the 14-16th of January.

The delegation, including prominent companies such as Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Mari Energies, Government Holdings (Private) Limited, Pakistan Minerals (Private) Limited, Saindak Metals Limited, Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation, Balochistan Mineral Resource Limited, Bolan Mining Enterprises, Wah Nobel, HTMA Private Limited and BIAFO Industries Limited, aims to unlock the country’s mining potential and foster international partnerships.

The government has introduced investor-friendly policies, offering incentives such as duty exemptions, tax breaks among many others. These measures designed to grow the mining sector are aligned with global trends towards cleaner energy and greener technology.

Pakistan’s rich geology, including the Tethyan Belt mineralised zone which holds world-class deposits such as Reko Diq and Saindak presents opportunities in copper, gold, rare-earth elements and more. With robust infrastructure, strategic location, and the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the country seeks to position itself as a global mining hub.

