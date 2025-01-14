CM launches ‘Zahra Homes/Maskan Ravi’ scheme

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Zahra Homes/Maskan Ravi said that the work which the Punjab government is undertaking speaks volume of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s vision.

“Thanks to Allah Almighty that 100 deserving families have got their own roof and house. I appreciate RUDA and the Ministry of Housing for completing Zahra Homes/Maskan Ravi in a short span of two and a half months. I am relieved to see those who have got a house and the deserving have got their due right. PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has dedicated 45 years of his life to the service and development of the country and the nation.”

She said, “When the name of Atomic Power Pakistan comes, when it comes to economic development, whenever it comes to motorways and then Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is mentioned. We are busy serving the country and the nation day and night by becoming Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s foot soldiers. Merit and rights have been ensured to the deserving in Zahra Homes/Maskan Ravi. A check and balance system has been put in place to maintain transparency and merit. I want to tell the allottees of Zahra Homes that this house belongs to them for life. This is your house which Allah Almighty has given and will always be yours. Apni Chhat, Apni Ghar is one of the best schemes in the world.”

She added, “2.2 million families in Punjab do not possess their own house. By the Grace of Allah Almighty 100,000 houses will be provided to 100,000 families within a year. Those who own plots of one to 10 marla are being given interest-free loans up to Rs 1.5 million on easy conditions. Those who get the loan will have to pay Rs. 14,000 in easy installments every month for seven years. If someone has taken Rs 1.5 million for 7 years, then he/she has to pay only Rs. 1.5 million. Not even a single penny will be paid in addition to it. Alhamdulillah, Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program has been made functional with in months. Thousands of houses are under construction in 37 districts of Punjab under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar scheme. Few are in the final stages of completion.”

The CM Punjab said, “Furniture will be provided as a gift in the first five houses being built under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program. The feedback calls for Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program are full of prayers. Listening to which one sleeps peacefully. Feedback on projects gives courage to put in more hard work. All those who give feedback say the same thing that they could not even imagine that they would ever have our own house. Thousands of additional houses will be completed in the next few months.”

She said, “A scheme is going to be introduced in which free residential plots will be given to deserving people to build houses soon. Thousands of deserving and poor people will be given three marla plots. I am trying to the utmost in order to fulfill the dream of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. I have set KPIs for the police and administration, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has set KPIs for me. The people of Punjab have placed immense trust in every project of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, lacs of applications have been received.”

She added, “Thanks to Allah Almighty that the people of Punjab know that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif completes the scheme which ever he launches. Apni Chhat, Apni Ghar program is receiving immense acknowledgement among the people. Lacs of farmers are benefiting from the Kisan Cards and Livestock Cards. Free medicines are being delivered to people’s homes. 100 percent free medicine supply has been ensured in the hospital and tests are also conducted free of charge.”

The CM said, “Other hospitals including the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital are being built and modern equipment is being brought in as well. Children are being treated free of cost under the Children Heart Surgery Program. Machinery has been purchased for the Suthra Punjab Program. Garbage is being picked up from people’s door steps. The streets, markets, cities and the province is giving a neat and clean look. 30,000 children have been given Honhaar Scholarships. No one can blame for considering element of recommendation in any project. There is no sense of discrimination in my heart and mind for any city or people. Every city in Punjab is as close to my heart as Lahore. Every person living in Punjab is very close to my heart. 400 roads are being built.”

She added, “25 electric buses have reached Karachi Port. Order has been placed for 500 new buses and new routes will be chalked out. Inflation has never come down from 38 percent to 6 percent in any tenure of government. Bread is available at Rs. 12 instead of Rs. 30. Thanks to Allah Almighty that the price of flour has also come down. I always urged my team not to increase the price of floor and bread. The Punjab government is going to launch more projects in the coming days.”

