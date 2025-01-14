AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-14

Sindh-CLF partnership helps reduce infant mortality rate: CM

Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the successful partnership between the Sindh government and the Childlife Foundation (CLF) has reduced infant mortality in the province to 2.9 per cent, which is significantly lower than the national average of 5.4 per cent in Pakistan.

“The paediatric mortality rate in ChildLife-operated emergency rooms stands at just 1.2 per cent, comparable to the best private hospitals in the country.”

This he said while addressing the celebrations and award distribution ceremony for the Global Reconciliation of Healthcare Quality in Children’s Emergency Rooms at Sindh Government Hospital inaugurates Pakistan’s first public sector Level-5 paediatric safe care facility. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was Chief Guest on the occasion.

He highlighted the significant achievements of the Sindh Government in collaboration with the ChildLife Foundation and regarded the partnership as a model of successful public-private collaboration aimed at transforming healthcare for children in the province.

The CM emphasised that his government is dedicated to ensuring that every child in the province has access to world-class emergency healthcare within 30 minutes, available 24/7 and free of charge.

Reduced Infant Mortality: The CM said that the partnership has reduced infant mortality in Sindh to 2.9 per cent, significantly lower than Pakistan’s national average of 5.4 per cent. The paediatric mortality rate in ChildLife-operated emergency rooms stands at just 1.2%, comparable to the best private hospitals in the country.

The CM said that since 2010, over one million children have been treated annually in emergency rooms across Sindh. “Modern emergency facilities have been established in nine teaching hospitals, including those in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Larkana,” he said.

Shah, talking about the Telemedicine Network, said that his government has launched a 24/7 telemedicine network across all 105 tehsils of Sindh, allowing access to expert paediatric consultations, even in the most remote areas. He assured that all funds provided by the Sindh Government are audited by A.F. Ferguson to ensure transparency and accountability.

Murad Shah said that efforts by his government and ChildLife Foundation have garnered international acclaim. He added that the Children’s Emergency Room at Civil Hospital Karachi was the first public sector facility in Pakistan to achieve Level-5 Safe Care Certification. “Harvard Business School has also recognized this partnership as a model for nation-building,” he said proudly.

Future Plans (2024-2029): The CM said that his government aimed at reducing child mortality by another 50 per cent within the next five years. “A network of 30 urgent care centres with 10-25 bed emergency rooms will be established in all districts of Sindh,” he said. He added that programs such as “Helping Babies Breathe” and postpartum family planning services would be introduced in over 100 government hospitals.

The CM commended the dedication of doctors, staff, and healthcare workers, who have performed better than some of the top private hospitals in the country, despite challenging circumstances.

Murad Shah invited all stakeholders to join in this mission, ensuring that every child in Sindh has access to quality healthcare. “We are building a healthcare system that saves lives and sets an example for the rest of Pakistan. Together, let us continue working toward a healthier, stronger, and brighter Sindh,” he concluded.

At the beginning of the program, Chairman of the PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, visited the Telemedicine control room and received a briefing on the operation of the system.

Sindh-CLF partnership helps reduce infant mortality rate: CM

