AIRLINK 198.75 Increased By ▲ 9.11 (4.8%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
FCCL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.76%)
FFL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.4%)
FLYNG 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 126.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.34%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.43%)
OGDC 224.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.23%)
PACE 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.8%)
PIBTL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 194.50 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.73%)
PRL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.9%)
PTC 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
SEARL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.54%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.95%)
SYM 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
TELE 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.13%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
YOUW 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
BR100 11,871 Increased By 58 (0.49%)
BR30 36,254 Increased By 20.4 (0.06%)
KSE100 113,806 Increased By 558.9 (0.49%)
KSE30 35,834 Increased By 122.2 (0.34%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to weaken past 86/USD on hawkish Fed outlook

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 08:25am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is poised to decline against the U.S. dollar at the open on Monday, dipping past the 86 level, after a blowout U.S. jobs report increased the likelihood that the Federal Reserve may not cut rates anytime soon.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 86.10-86.12, an all-time low, to the U.S. dollar compared with 85.9650 in the previous session.

U.S. employers added 256,000 jobs last month, compared to the 160,000 jobs expected by economists that were polled by Reuters, while the unemployment rate unexpectedly dipped to 4.1%.

For speculators “who are already into” bearish bets on the rupee, the U.S. job numbers provide “one more reason to hold onto them”, a currency trader at a bank said.

“Having said that, I think we are now near levels where a number of negatives (for the rupee) are in the price. Plus, we are long overdue a decent correction.”

For the Federal Reserve, the report “should significantly reduce concerns about downside risks in the labour market, bringing the focus back to inflation to determine next moves”, Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The report should reduce the probability of near-term Fed rate cuts, the investment bank said.

Interest rate futures indicate that market participants are expecting the Fed to cut rates only once this year.

Mini relief for Indian rupee not likely to stick; US jobs data awaited

The Fed cut rates thrice from September to December last year.

The dollar index rose to a more than two-year high on Friday, to nearly 110. The 10-year U.S. yield climbed to a 14-month high.

The dollar, apart from U.S. data, is getting a boost from tariffs that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is likely to impose on other countries.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to weaken past 86/USD on hawkish Fed outlook

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 650 points

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Import of cashew nut: FBR issues new customs values

Elimination of encroachments: HCSTSI President hails Mayor Hyderabad’s efforts

Girls’ education in Muslim communities: Islamabad witnesses historic agreements

PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

Read more stories