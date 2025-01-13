AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Grand Health Alliance announces to boycott OPDs, services

PPI Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

QUETTA: Grand Health Alliance Balochistan (GHAB) on Sunday announced to boycott OPDs and services of elective operation theatres in government run hospitals across the province on Monday (today) in protest over lodging FIRs against office bearers of GHAB, including President GHAB, Dr Bahar Shah, adding if FIRs were not withdrawn within 48 hours, emergency services in all the hospitals from across the province would also be boycotted.

It was stated by the spokesman for GHAB, Dr Saboor in a statement. He said that GHAB was going to boycott OPDs and services of elective operation theatres in all the hospitals of the province on Monday (today) in protest over lodging FIRs against Chairmen, Grand Health Alliance, Dr. Bahar Shah, former Chairman, GHAB, Dr Hafeez Mandokhail, President, Young Doctors Association-YDA, Dr. Kaleemullah Kakar, Chairman, Supreme Council, Dr Yasir Achakzai, member central executive committee YDA, Dr Ayub Zarkoon.

He says that emergency services, including services in cardiac, trauma, gynae Labour room, medical and surgical emergency, in all the hospitals would continue with the presence of one doctor, one nurse and one paramedical staff, adding that if FIR lodged against the leadership of GHAB was not withdrawn and all the demands of GHAB were not entertained within a period of 48 hours, announcement would be made for boycotting emergency services in all the hospitals from across the province.

