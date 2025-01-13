Grand Health Alliance announces to boycott OPDs, services

QUETTA: Grand Health Alliance Balochistan (GHAB) on Sunday announced to boycott OPDs and services of elective operation theatres in government run hospitals across the province on Monday (today) in protest over lodging FIRs against office bearers of GHAB, including President GHAB, Dr Bahar Shah, adding if FIRs were not withdrawn within 48 hours, emergency services in all the hospitals from across the province would also be boycotted.

It was stated by the spokesman for GHAB, Dr Saboor in a statement. He said that GHAB was going to boycott OPDs and services of elective operation theatres in all the hospitals of the province on Monday (today) in protest over lodging FIRs against Chairmen, Grand Health Alliance, Dr. Bahar Shah, former Chairman, GHAB, Dr Hafeez Mandokhail, President, Young Doctors Association-YDA, Dr. Kaleemullah Kakar, Chairman, Supreme Council, Dr Yasir Achakzai, member central executive committee YDA, Dr Ayub Zarkoon.

He says that emergency services, including services in cardiac, trauma, gynae Labour room, medical and surgical emergency, in all the hospitals would continue with the presence of one doctor, one nurse and one paramedical staff, adding that if FIR lodged against the leadership of GHAB was not withdrawn and all the demands of GHAB were not entertained within a period of 48 hours, announcement would be made for boycotting emergency services in all the hospitals from across the province.