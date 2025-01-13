AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-13

Bodies of two trapped mine workers retrieved

PPI Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

HARNAI: Bodies of two trapped mine workers were retrieved from a private collapsed coal mine in Khost area of Harnai on Sunday after twelve hours rescue operation. According to a report, rescuers retrieved the bodies of two coal mine workers trapped in the collapsed coal mine of Ahmedullah Tarun in Khost area of district Harnai after an operation that continued for about twelve hours.

The bodies, identified as Zahid and Asad Zareen, resident of Upper Dir, to shifted to Rural Health Centre, Sharug where after completion of necessary medico-legal formalities, the bodies were dispatched to the ancestral area of burial.

It is pertinent to mention that Ahmedullah Tarun coal mine collapsed the previews day, trapping the two mine workers who were working inside the mine.

mine workers

Comments

200 characters

Bodies of two trapped mine workers retrieved

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Import of cashew nut: FBR issues new customs values

Elimination of encroachments: HCSTSI President hails Mayor Hyderabad’s efforts

Girls’ education in Muslim communities: Islamabad witnesses historic agreements

PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

Aurangzeb’s statement welcomed

Read more stories