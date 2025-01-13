Bodies of two trapped mine workers retrieved

HARNAI: Bodies of two trapped mine workers were retrieved from a private collapsed coal mine in Khost area of Harnai on Sunday after twelve hours rescue operation. According to a report, rescuers retrieved the bodies of two coal mine workers trapped in the collapsed coal mine of Ahmedullah Tarun in Khost area of district Harnai after an operation that continued for about twelve hours.

The bodies, identified as Zahid and Asad Zareen, resident of Upper Dir, to shifted to Rural Health Centre, Sharug where after completion of necessary medico-legal formalities, the bodies were dispatched to the ancestral area of burial.

It is pertinent to mention that Ahmedullah Tarun coal mine collapsed the previews day, trapping the two mine workers who were working inside the mine.