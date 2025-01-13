AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-13

PMD predicts cold weather across Pakistan, fog in Punjab

PPI Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, with very cold conditions in hilly areas during night hours. Partly cloudy weather is likely in Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas, according to the PMD report.

The department also warned of moderate to dense fog in patches in the plain areas of Punjab during night hours.

On Monday, similar weather conditions are expected, with cold and dry weather prevailing in most regions. The PMD indicated that very cold temperatures will persist in hilly areas during morning and night hours. Fog is likely to continue affecting the plain areas of Punjab during the same period.

In the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather dominated much of the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas. Isolated rain occurred in eastern and north-eastern Punjab, while moderate to dense fog was observed at some places in eastern and central Punjab.

Rainfall measurements in millimetres were recorded as follows: Okara 12, Narowal 11, Sahiwal 7, Bahawalnagar and Kasur 3, and Sialkot Airport 2. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded today were in Leh, Astore, Gupis, and Skardu at -10°C, followed by Bagrote, Kalam, and Gilgit at -6°C.

PMD cold weather fog

Comments

200 characters

PMD predicts cold weather across Pakistan, fog in Punjab

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Import of cashew nut: FBR issues new customs values

Elimination of encroachments: HCSTSI President hails Mayor Hyderabad’s efforts

Girls’ education in Muslim communities: Islamabad witnesses historic agreements

PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

Aurangzeb’s statement welcomed

Read more stories