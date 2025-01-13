PMD predicts cold weather across Pakistan, fog in Punjab

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, with very cold conditions in hilly areas during night hours. Partly cloudy weather is likely in Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas, according to the PMD report.

The department also warned of moderate to dense fog in patches in the plain areas of Punjab during night hours.

On Monday, similar weather conditions are expected, with cold and dry weather prevailing in most regions. The PMD indicated that very cold temperatures will persist in hilly areas during morning and night hours. Fog is likely to continue affecting the plain areas of Punjab during the same period.

In the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather dominated much of the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas. Isolated rain occurred in eastern and north-eastern Punjab, while moderate to dense fog was observed at some places in eastern and central Punjab.

Rainfall measurements in millimetres were recorded as follows: Okara 12, Narowal 11, Sahiwal 7, Bahawalnagar and Kasur 3, and Sialkot Airport 2. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded today were in Leh, Astore, Gupis, and Skardu at -10°C, followed by Bagrote, Kalam, and Gilgit at -6°C.