AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-13

Eighteen Housing partners with Pak Charity to build iconic mosque and community hub

Press Release Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: Elite Estates Private Limited (EEPL), the developers of the prestigious Eighteen Housing project, has partnered with Pak Charity, a leading not-for-profit trust dedicated to community development, to construct a state-of-the-art mosque and allied facilities, including research centres, within the residential community.

The partnership was officially announced during a special ceremony held at the Eighteen Housing site. The event was attended by key representatives from both organizations, including TarekHamdy, CEO Eighteen, and Haleem Ur Rehman Shah, trustee and CEO of Pak Charity. Distinguished guests and community members also joined the gathering to celebrate this landmark collaboration.

This initiative represents a significant milestone in enhancing spiritual and communal spaces at Eighteen, seamlessly integrating modern living with timeless traditions.

Under the agreement, Pak Charity will design, construct, and manage the mosque and its allied facilities, which will feature Islamic education rooms, a library, a conference hall, staff residences, and ample parking, among other amenities. The 40-year partnership highlights both organizations’ dedication to fostering values of community, inclusion, and sustainable development.

TarekHamdy, CEO Eighteen, emphasized the importance of this collaboration during the ceremony:

“At Eighteen, we aspire to create a holistic community experience where modern living and spirituality coexist. This partnership with Pak Charity reflects our commitment to nurturing spaces that inspire harmony and growth among our residents.”

CEO Pak Charity, Haleem Ur Rehman Shah* shared his perspective:

“Pak Charity is honoured to bring its expertise to this landmark project. We are dedicated to ensuring that the mosque and its facilities become a centre for unity, learning, and peace, enriching the lives of the Eighteen community.”

EEPL will allocate the designated land for the project within Eighteen and will assist Pak Charity in securing regulatory approvals. The mosque and allied facilities will be developed in line with the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) standards and applicable regulations.

Construction is set to begin soon, with further details to be announced. This initiative reflects the shared mission of Pak Charity and Eighteen to promote inclusivity, sustainability, and the well-being of the community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Elite Estates Private Limited TarekHamdy Haleem Ur Rehman Shah

Comments

200 characters

Eighteen Housing partners with Pak Charity to build iconic mosque and community hub

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Import of cashew nut: FBR issues new customs values

Elimination of encroachments: HCSTSI President hails Mayor Hyderabad’s efforts

Girls’ education in Muslim communities: Islamabad witnesses historic agreements

PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

Aurangzeb’s statement welcomed

Read more stories