LUMHS organizes first-ever ‘Alumni Reunion’

HYDERABAD: The first ever “Alumni Reunion “was organised at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro, attended by more than 1200 graduates of former Liaquat Medical College and LUMHS Jamshoro.

While addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that this day is very important; it provides an opportunity for everyone to meet each other after so many years. It also provides a chance for every graduate from the previous years to meet their farmer teachers. It also helps the alumni to notice the various changes through which the Institution has gone through over the past many years.

This University has established a tradition to stay in touch with its all graduates, for which we have organised an Alumni meet. He said that time does not stop for anyone and it takes a lot to take some time out of everyone’s busy schedule to be here, but one thing I can assure you is that at the end of the night, the experience you take home will be worth the time you all spared today.

Director Alumni LUMHS Prof. Dr. Agha Taj Muhammad expressed that all of us as Alumni, solidly united in a common spirit of service to humanity, and recognizing the invaluable role played by our Alma Mater in our academic and professional growth, we are happy to be a part of LUMHS Alumni.

He further expressed that we are very grateful for the University management’s support and guidance to its Alumni. Standing here today and speaking on behalf of the Alumni, we promise our support and our continued dedication to do our best in a positive reciprocity to our Alma Mater’s unwavering kindness and support to the LUMHS Alumni.

On behalf of LUMHS Alumni he announced to donate four electric shuttle vehicles to be used for the students within the campus.

Eminent Alumni Prof. Dr Jan Muhammad Memon, Dr. Rahim Buksh Bhatti, Prof. Dr. Majeed Choudhry, Prof. Dr. Fazal Mehmood, from USA, Dr. Aijaz Huasain Turk from USA, Dr Sohail Rajput, Dr. Hadi Bux Jatoi, Dr. A R Bughio, Dr. Karim Khawaja, Prof. Dr. Akbar Hyder Soomro, Prof. Dr. Nazeer Memon, Prof. Dr. Pushpa Sirichand, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Memon, Prof. Dr Gulshan Memon, Prof. Dr. Azam Yousafani , Dr. Khalid Shaikh, Dr and others .

