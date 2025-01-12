AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-12

Zardari likely to visit China next month

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari is expected to visit China on February 6-7, 2025 during which approximately two dozen agreements are anticipated to be signed between the two countries. In addition, the two sides will engage in discussions on various bilateral and regional matters, according to well-informed sources speaking to Business Recorder.

This visit had originally been scheduled for November 2, 2024, but it was postponed after the President fractured his foot while boarding a flight at Dubai airport. Following the injury, doctors recommended a four-week rest period.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in coordination with other relevant ministries, has started preparations for the visit. This includes finalising the agenda and drafting the agreements (Memorandums of Understanding and formal pacts) that will be signed during the two-day trip. The President will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, along with other officials from both the federal and provincial governments, particularly those from Sindh.

Zardari visits China’s embassy to offer condolence

MoFA, sources said, has requested the concerned Ministries to share update on the possible deliverables during the visit by January 13, 2025. Furthermore, following details be furnished for the MoUs/ Agreements that are ready for signing or likely to be signed: (i) final draft text (both in English and Chinese) with final concurrence of the two sides; (ii) authorisation of signatories; and (iii) Cabinet approval.

The list of possible deliverables for the President visit to China are as follows: (i) minutes of the 11th Joint Working Group on Transport Infrastructure under CPEC; (ii) financing agreement on KKH realignment project (Ministry of Communications to share the latest update); (iii) MoU on deepening cooperation between China Media Group and Pakistan Television Corporation; (iv) news exchange cooperation agreement between Xinhua News Agency and PTV; (v) MoU between China Media Group and Ministry of Information Broadcasting (Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to share the latest update); (vi) Handing over certificate of the digital terrestrial television transmission system; (vii) handing over certificate of New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA); (viii) sharing of concurrence on equipment and distribution of responsibilities regarding provision of 4,000 Lady Health Workers’ work station; (ix) handing over of certificate of the poliomyelitis vaccines project; (x) provision of agricultural demonstration station equipment (Ministry of Economic Affairs); (xi) MoU on study for identification and ranking of potential sites for Pumped Storage Hydropower (PSH) projects; (xii) joint study for future development of Thar coal mines (Power Division); (xiii) agreement between the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China and National Culture and Heritage Division of Pakistan on Strengthening Exchanges and Cooperation in the field of cultural heritage (Ministry of Heritage and Cultural Division); (xiv) MoU on enhanced coordinated regional development within framework of CPEC; (xv) MoU on deepening industrial cooperation in Gwadar; (xvi) cooperation plan on the upgraded version of CPEC in line with China’s Belt and Road Cooperation and Pakistan’s 5Es Framework (Planning Division); (xvii) MoU on the “South Port North Mine” Industrial Layout; (xviii) framework agreement for construction of Eastbay Expressway Phase-II Ministry of Maritime Affairs); (xix) Joint Financing Agreement on ML-1( Ministry of Railways) ;(xx) MoU on cooperation and exchanges between Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau China and Sindh Police Department, (Ministry of Interior); (xxi) exchange of notes on Congenital Heart Disease Collaboration and Fuwai Hospital China (Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology/ Ministry of Defence); (xxii) the Executive Program on Educational Cooperation and Exchanges (Ministry of Federal Education); and (xxiii) MoU between China’s National Academy of Governance and Pakistan’s National School of Public Policy (NSPP).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

China Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

Zardari likely to visit China next month

NA Secretariat seeks PSDP proposals from ministries

Aurangzeb leaves for Hong Kong

No law or policy can be described as discriminatory without substantiation: SC

Muslim World League’s SG for countering misconceptions regarding girls’ education in Islam

Malala takes centre stage at girls moot

PM says country falls short in female literacy

FCAS to contribute in uplifting economy: PM

1st phase of ZAB expressway opened: Bilawal for uplifting Karachi infrastructure

12 dead in trailer-bus collision on Indus Highway

Read more stories