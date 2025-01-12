Zardari likely to visit China next month

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari is expected to visit China on February 6-7, 2025 during which approximately two dozen agreements are anticipated to be signed between the two countries. In addition, the two sides will engage in discussions on various bilateral and regional matters, according to well-informed sources speaking to Business Recorder.

This visit had originally been scheduled for November 2, 2024, but it was postponed after the President fractured his foot while boarding a flight at Dubai airport. Following the injury, doctors recommended a four-week rest period.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in coordination with other relevant ministries, has started preparations for the visit. This includes finalising the agenda and drafting the agreements (Memorandums of Understanding and formal pacts) that will be signed during the two-day trip. The President will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, along with other officials from both the federal and provincial governments, particularly those from Sindh.

MoFA, sources said, has requested the concerned Ministries to share update on the possible deliverables during the visit by January 13, 2025. Furthermore, following details be furnished for the MoUs/ Agreements that are ready for signing or likely to be signed: (i) final draft text (both in English and Chinese) with final concurrence of the two sides; (ii) authorisation of signatories; and (iii) Cabinet approval.

The list of possible deliverables for the President visit to China are as follows: (i) minutes of the 11th Joint Working Group on Transport Infrastructure under CPEC; (ii) financing agreement on KKH realignment project (Ministry of Communications to share the latest update); (iii) MoU on deepening cooperation between China Media Group and Pakistan Television Corporation; (iv) news exchange cooperation agreement between Xinhua News Agency and PTV; (v) MoU between China Media Group and Ministry of Information Broadcasting (Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to share the latest update); (vi) Handing over certificate of the digital terrestrial television transmission system; (vii) handing over certificate of New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA); (viii) sharing of concurrence on equipment and distribution of responsibilities regarding provision of 4,000 Lady Health Workers’ work station; (ix) handing over of certificate of the poliomyelitis vaccines project; (x) provision of agricultural demonstration station equipment (Ministry of Economic Affairs); (xi) MoU on study for identification and ranking of potential sites for Pumped Storage Hydropower (PSH) projects; (xii) joint study for future development of Thar coal mines (Power Division); (xiii) agreement between the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China and National Culture and Heritage Division of Pakistan on Strengthening Exchanges and Cooperation in the field of cultural heritage (Ministry of Heritage and Cultural Division); (xiv) MoU on enhanced coordinated regional development within framework of CPEC; (xv) MoU on deepening industrial cooperation in Gwadar; (xvi) cooperation plan on the upgraded version of CPEC in line with China’s Belt and Road Cooperation and Pakistan’s 5Es Framework (Planning Division); (xvii) MoU on the “South Port North Mine” Industrial Layout; (xviii) framework agreement for construction of Eastbay Expressway Phase-II Ministry of Maritime Affairs); (xix) Joint Financing Agreement on ML-1( Ministry of Railways) ;(xx) MoU on cooperation and exchanges between Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau China and Sindh Police Department, (Ministry of Interior); (xxi) exchange of notes on Congenital Heart Disease Collaboration and Fuwai Hospital China (Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology/ Ministry of Defence); (xxii) the Executive Program on Educational Cooperation and Exchanges (Ministry of Federal Education); and (xxiii) MoU between China’s National Academy of Governance and Pakistan’s National School of Public Policy (NSPP).

