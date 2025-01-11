AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to ‘high-quality’ CPEC phase II development

APP Published 11 Jan, 2025 07:34pm

Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0), with emphasis on industrialisation and special economic zones (SEZ’s) as well as on clean energy, agriculture and livelihood projects, APP reported.

The fifth meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination (JWG-ICC) was held in Beijing. Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Vice Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidong co-chaired the meeting, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a press statement Saturday.

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

The group also acknowledged the “pivotal role of CPEC in promoting regional connectivity, win-win cooperation and common prosperity, including through partnerships with other countries.”

The two sides reviewed with satisfaction the progress made since the fourth meeting of the JWG-ICC held in Islamabad on January 21, 2024.

The foreign secretary described CPEC as the “cornerstone” of China-Pakistan economic cooperation as well as a “shining symbol” of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

The Chinese vice foreign minister highlighted the mutually reinforcing relationship of the five new corridors introduced under CPEC 2.0, namely growth, livelihood, innovation, open and green corridor with Pakistan’s national development framework centered on “5 E’s namely, Exports, E-Pakistan, Energy, Environment and Equity.”

The two sides expressed the resolve to deepen cooperation in the fields of media, cultural exchanges and people-to-people linkages to accelerate the building of China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

