Girls’ hostel in Multan: Maryam lays foundation stone

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz reached Multan University of Science and Technology (MUST) to lay foundation stone of Maryam Nawaz Sharif Girls Hostel.

The CM said,”119 rooms will be built in the girls hostel.” She added, “The girls hostel will also have a mess hall, gymnasium and entertainment lounge.”

She also visited different departments of Multan University of Science and Technology (MUST) including the modern Goggle classrooms and digital library.

