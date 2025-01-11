AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-11

November 26 protest: ATC grants bail to 153 PTI workers

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted bail to 153 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were arrested and nominated in different cases registered in connection with the PTI November 26 protest.

The ATC judge,Abual Muhammad Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the bail applications of 177 PTI’s workers, granted bail to 153 and rejected the bail pleas of 24 workers against the surety bonds of Rs5,000 each.

PTI’s lawyers, Sardar Masroof Khan, Mirza Aslam Baig, Fataullah Burki, and Murtaza Turi argued before the court during the hearing. Out of 48 accused, who were nominated in a case registered at Karachi Company police, 43 have been granted bail by the court.

Two out of seven workers, who were nominated in case registered at Tarnol police, were granted bail. 10 accused were arrested by Industrial Area police, of which, nine workers were granted bail and the case of one was rejected.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

