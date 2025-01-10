AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FCCL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.9%)
FLYNG 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
HUBC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.94%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.37%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.51%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PAEL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.11%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.4%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
PPL 182.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.86%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.51%)
SYM 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.78%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
BR100 11,697 Decreased By -168.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 35,252 Decreased By -445.3 (-1.25%)
KSE100 112,638 Decreased By -1510.2 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,458 Decreased By -494 (-1.37%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-10

Qureshi, Dr Yasmin re-indicted in May 9 riots cases

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday re-indicted former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with other PTI leaders and workers in a case related to May 9 riots filed at the Shadman police station after prosecution submitted a supplementary challan.

The court conducted the trial at Kot Lakhpat jail.

However, all the accused persons pleaded not guilty. The court directed the prosecution to present its witnesses on Jan 16 to record statements.

Other indicted PTI leaders included Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed.

Those out on bail, including PTI social media activists Sanam Javed and Tayyaba Raja, former MNAs Aliya Hamza Malik and Rubina Jamil and fashion designer Khadija Shah also attended the trial proceedings.

The court also issued notices on identical applications filed by the prosecution and the defence challenging the indictment of the accused persons in four cases related to May 9 riots including burning police vehicles on Sarwar Road Cantonment and violence outside GOR-I and Shadman police station.

The prosecution said the trial in all four cases was at initial stage and the proposed amendments of the charge will not cause any delay in the conclusion of the trial.

Therefore, it argued that charges framed by the court may be amended in a way that each offence be placed in a separate head of charge in the interest of justice and fair play.

On the other hand, defence counsel Burhan Moazzam Malik challenged the indictment, pleading that all the accused persons had been implicated in the cases on political consideration and without any evidence against them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shah Mehmood Qureshi Dr Yasmin Rashid

Comments

200 characters

Qureshi, Dr Yasmin re-indicted in May 9 riots cases

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

20pc criteria violated: Q1 current expenditures stand at Rs3.54trn

Large majority of committed power projects not affordable, says minister

Revised IPP contracts: Govt says consumers to get Rs1.1trn benefit

Telenor acquisition: Delay in CCP’s decision may impact 5G launch

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

FBR rolls out new protocols for Afghan cargos

Read more stories