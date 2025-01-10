Near-normal rainfall expected this month; southern region may face water scarcity

KARACHI: Most parts of the country are expected to receive near-normal rainfall in January 2025. However, the southern region may face challenges with water scarcity, according to the Met Office.

In its weather outlook, the Met said that the southern regions face near-normal precipitation, offering a little relief to areas already struggling with water scarcity.

However, central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north and east Punjab may receive higher than normal rainfall that will enhance reservoir inflows, providing a much-needed boost to water availability for agriculture and domestic use.

This increase in rainfall could also support hydropower generation, crucial for meeting energy demands.

However, southern parts of the country, including Sindh, Balochistan, and southern Punjab, are anticipated to receive near-normal to slightly below-normal rainfall.

These conditions may not significantly improve soil moisture levels, posing challenges for crop growth in already water-stressed areas.

Mean temperatures are forecasted to remain above normal across the country with the most pronounced departures expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While warmer conditions could reduce the risk of frost, aiding the vegetative stages of Rabi crops, they may also accelerate crop development in the southern regions.

This rapid maturation could negatively impact grain filling stages for early-sown wheat and barley, potentially affecting yields.

The elevated temperatures might also lead to increased electricity demand, placing additional strain on energy resources, especially in regions heavily reliant on hydropower.

For rain-fed agricultural zones in the northern regions, slightly above-normal rainfall could alleviate soil moisture deficits, promoting better crop establishment and growth.

Conversely, the southern parts of the country might experience soil moisture stress due to insufficient rainfall and higher daytime temperatures, which could hinder crop development.

Farmers are advised to monitor crop conditions closely, as early maturation triggered by warmer temperatures might necessitate adjustments in irrigation and fertilization schedules to optimize yields.

Reduced fog frequency and intensity are anticipated due to the warmer-than-normal temperatures, which could benefit road and air transportation.

However, clear nights may still result in radiative cooling, leading to periods of fog in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjacent areas. Morning visibility disruptions may remain a possibility, requiring caution for commuters.

