AIRLINK 209.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.56%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
FCCL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
FFL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.55%)
FLYNG 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
HUBC 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
OGDC 214.85 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (0.89%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.62%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
PPL 185.25 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.21%)
PRL 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
PTC 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
SEARL 98.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
SYM 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.97%)
TELE 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.44%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
TRG 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.47%)
YOUW 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
BR100 11,857 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.07%)
BR30 35,930 Increased By 232.9 (0.65%)
KSE100 114,059 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,884 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.19%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars Struggle near two-year lows, data on help

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 11:10am

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar and New Zealand dollars wallowed near two-year lows on Thursday as their US counterpart caught an updraught from lofty Treasury yields, while domestic data disappointed high expectations.

Figures showed Australian retail sales rose a solid 0.8% in November as Black Friday discounting attracted frugal shoppers, but that missed market forecasts of a 1.0% increase.

Anyway, analysts merely assumed the extra spending was just brought forward from Christmas and sales would retreat in December.

That should be no hurdle to a February cut in interest rates, given data had already shown core inflation slowed more quickly than expected in November.

Analysts were busy revising down their fourth-quarter forecasts for the core trimmed mean measure of inflation, with CBA trimming theirs to 0.5% from 0.6%.

That would be the smallest rise since mid-2021 and would imply a six-month annualised pace of just 2.6%, well within the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 2-3% target band.

Nomura economist Andrew Ticehurst is tipping a quarterly rise of only 0.4%, which would be a green light for easing.

“We previously assigned a ~60% probability to a first 25bp RBA easing in February, and think this has now likely risen to at least 70%,” he said.

Australia, NZ dollars bounce on Trump tariff pullback report

“Our base case remains for rate cuts in February, May and August, returning the cash rate to a neutralish 3.60%.”

Markets imply around a 75% probability of a quarter point reduction in the 4.35% cash rate next month and also see rates around 3.60% by the end of the year.

At the same time, investors have scaled back expectations for US easing and see rates there bottoming around 3.90%. That outlook kept the Aussie pinned at $0.6200, uncomfortably close to its recent trough of $0.6179.

Bears are focused on the 2022 low of $0.6170, where a breach would take the Aussie to depths not seen since the 2020 pandemic.

The kiwi was struggling at $0.5596, within a whisker of the recent low of $0.5588. Its 2022 trough is down at $0.5512.

Markets are wagering the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will chop its 4.25% cash rate by 50 basis points when it meets on Feb. 19, and take rates to 3.0% by the end of 2025.

Australian Dollar New Zealand dollars Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars Struggle near two-year lows, data on help

Selling continues, KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Have to convert stability into sustainable growth, says PM

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Read more stories