AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FCCL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.9%)
FLYNG 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
HUBC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.94%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.37%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.51%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PAEL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.11%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.4%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
PPL 182.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.86%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.51%)
SYM 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.78%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
BR100 11,697 Decreased By -168.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 35,252 Decreased By -445.3 (-1.25%)
KSE100 112,638 Decreased By -1510.2 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,458 Decreased By -494 (-1.37%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 closes over 1,500 points down

BR Web Desk Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 06:26pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed yet another volatile session, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed lower by more than 1,500 points amid profit-taking on Thursday.

Throughout the trading session, the KSE-100 fluctuated between highs and lows. However, strong selling pressure was observed during the final hours of trading which dragging the index to an intra-day low of 112,594.66.

At close, the KSE-100 Index settled at 112,638.26, a decrease of 1,510.19 points or 1.32%.

Across-the-board selling was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation.

Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, NRL, MARI, PSO, SSGC, SNGP, MCB, MEBL, NBP and UBL traded in the red.

“We think fresh positive triggers for the market are few in the near term, while uncertainties around politics are rising,” said Intermarket Securities in a note.

“Pakistan market will keep a watchful eye on the incoming US administration; some members of which have voiced concerns on Imran Khan remaining in jail,” it added.

On Wednesday, the PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 Index closed lower by more than 1,900 points after profit-taking in the final hours to settle at 114,148.46.

Internationally, the global bond rout that has pressured equities and boosted the safe-haven US dollar showed signs of slowing on Thursday, even as Japanese yields edged to new multi-year highs.

Selling in stocks continued though, with most Asian share indexes ticking down in early trading. The dollar was stable, while oil prices edged lower.

The greenback and US Treasury yields have gained momentum from recent signs of resilience in the economy and stickiness in inflation, which have seen market bets lowered on the amount of Federal Reserve easing this year.

Minutes of the Fed’s December policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed officials’ concern that President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs and immigration policies may prolong the fight against rising prices.

Selling in Treasuries on Wednesday accelerated after a CNN report that Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to provide legal justification for a series of universal levies on allies and adversaries.

Markets are only fully pricing in one 25-bps rate cut in 2025, and see around a 60% chance of a second.

All that has combined to make global stock market sentiment fragile, and Asian equities were mostly in the red early on Thursday.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.7%, Australia’s stock benchmark slipped 0.6%, and Taiwanese shares lost 0.2%.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Thursday. At close, the currency settled at 278.61 for a gain of Re0.11 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 695.14 million from 1,099.98 million on Wednesday.

The value of shares declined to Rs24.29 billion from Rs32.47 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 195.30 million shares, followed by K-Electric Ltd with 48.68 million shares, and Cnergyico PK with 35.46 million shares.

Shares of 454 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 89 registered an increase, 321 recorded a fall, while 44 remained unchanged.

Chelsea PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 crosses 100,000 KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters
Free Imran Jan 09, 2025 12:57pm
What goes up must come down. Bubble will burst. Elite have got what they want and have booked large profits
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 closes over 1,500 points down

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

OGDCL reappoints Ahmed Hayat Lak as MD & CEO

Bangladesh garment industry rebounds, but workers say little change

PTCL adds ‘additional bandwidth’ to resolve internet slowness issues

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $15mn, now stand at $11.7bn

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Taliban say India is a ‘significant regional partner’ after meeting

Kremlin, on Trump remarks on Greenland and Canada, says Russia has Arctic interests

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Read more stories