PASDEC, TDAP hold seminar to promote marble sector

KARACHI Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized a seminar to promote the marble and granite sector in Pakistan.

The event was held at Marble City, Gadani, Balochistan, with the aim of highlighting the sector's growth and expansion potential.

TDAP's Director General Azhar Ali Dahrn and PASDEC Representative Waqas Ahmad Ansari reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the sector at both national and international levels. They emphasized the importance of adopting international standards and best practices to boost exports and contribute to Pakistan's economy.

Chairman of the All Pakistan Marble Industries Association (APMIA), Muhammad Bilal Khan, addressed the gathering, shedding light on the challenges faced by the industry, including inadequate infrastructure, lack of modern technology, and insufficient worker training.

According to APMIA, he stressed the need for government support and private sector investment to address these issues and unlock the sector's full potential. The APMIA Chairman highlighted the challenges and opportunities of Pakistan's marble and granite sector, urging stakeholders to capitalize on its benefits.

