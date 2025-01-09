140th meeting of FIEDMC takes up 12-point agenda

FAISALABAD: The 140th meeting of FIEDMC Board of Directors was held at FIDMIC Office under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain. A 12-point agenda was discussed in the meeting.

The board temporarily appointed Dr. Khurram Tariq as chairman of the board to carry forward the proceedings of the meeting.

The appointment of CEO FIEDMC Mian Jameel Ahmed was confirmed and the powers of signing authority were delegated. The Board approved the formation of 5 different committees including Procurement and Audit. Apart from this, the board also approved the administrative and financial matters.

The Board approved the extension of the contract for related security services as per the rules and the hiring of a new security company while approving the contract subject to e-tendering for the remaining work of the main entrance and boundary wall of Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

Construction of 2 lift stations in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, e-tendering of street light project in industrial centers organized by FIEDMC and financial model for launching commercial area in M3 Industrial City were approved. A progress report regarding financial audit was also presented in the board meeting.

The directors of the board vowed to move forward together to speed up the process of industrialization and accelerate the process of new investment. The Board agreed to fill up the statutory posts as per the rules.

The provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce said that the industrial infrastructure is being improved in the industrial centers under the auspices of FIEDMC. He said that the issues of FIEDMC will also be improved, and a highly professional security agency will be hired for security issues in industrial centers. He said that our mission is to increase employment opportunities by speeding up the process of industrialization.

