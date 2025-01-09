MNFS&R official tells Senate panel: ‘There’s no food safety policy to monitor whole chain’

ISLAMABAD: In Pakistan, there is no food safety policy at the national level to monitor the whole food chain from production to consumption, Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry revealed in a meeting of a parliamentary body on Wednesday.

MNFS&R Secretary Chaudhry told to Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research which met with Senator Ahsan in the chair that we have no national food safety policy at the national level.

However, he said that the Department of Plant Protection (DPD) regulates trans-border movement/import and export of plant and plant material under the provisions of the Plant Quarantine Act, 1976 and Rules, 1967 and the International Standards for Phytosanitary Measures (ISPMs) developed under WTO Agreement on Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS)/International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

He noted that while Pakistan adheres to the European Union’s safety standards for rice exports, problems often arise when rice is shipped before laboratory results are available. “We have tightened checks on all food items, including rice, and have prepared new legislation to improve food safety,” said Shah.

Senator Aimal Wali Khan said that food including rice, milk, meat, fruit other edible in Pakistan is poisonous. Sale of rice made of plastic was continued in the country, he said, adding that according to a report, 76 percent of milk in the county is contaminated.

He said that there is a dire need to frame food safety policy at the national and the committee should make a sub-committee for the formation of the police. The committee approved his suggestion and made a sub-committee.

Senator Danesh Kumar said that the rice available in the country contains arsenic which causes cancer.

Senator Poonjo Bheel said that following 18th amendment there is no role of MNFS&R as agriculture is devolved to provinces. To the secretary, said that MNFS&R make police and provinces implement it.

He said that the government is working on a new law “National animal and plant protection” for setting up another institution instead of DDP.

Director General (DG) DPP Wiqas Salaam briefed the committee on mismanagement of basmati rice exports to the European Union (EU) and action taken against the Officers/Officials of DPP allegedly involved in the said negligence/mismanagement. He told the committee that Pakistan had exported 10,300 consignments. Out of 10,300 consignments, 107 consignments were intercepted which is 1.04 percent of the total consignment exported, he said, adding that the DPP referred the case to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the agency registered FIR against 17 entomologists.

He said that FIA arrested 11 DPP officers and their trial still continued. Out of the 17, four officers obtained pre-arrest bail and two were absconders.

Federal Minister for MNS&R Rana Tanveer Hussain said that All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) did not pay cotton cess arrears for the last eight years which is badly affecting research work. “The inordinate delay in paying cotton cess is one of the reasons of declining cotton production in the country”, he said. “Cotton Cess Act is very weak regarding recovery”, he said, adding that there is no punishment for not paying cotton cess.

He said that the ministry has proposed amendments in the Cotton cess act and proposed a clause for recovery. “If cotton cess action has not been strengthening then cotton production would further decline in the country”, he said.

The minister said that Rs3.2 billion in cess arrears are owed by textile industries since 2016. “Will take up the issue of cotton cess at the prime minister’s level,” he said.

Dr Yousuf Zafar, vice chairman of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), shared that although Rs30 million in cess has been collected this year, the Cotton Cess Act remains weak in terms of enforcement. “APTMA has filed 65 petitions against the cess, but we are determined to recover Rs2.5 billion from them,” Dr Zafar stated. He also mentioned that the Supreme Court has ruled in favour of the cotton cess, and proposed amending the law to include penalties for non-payment. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the MNFS&R.

