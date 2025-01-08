AIRLINK 212.34 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.33%)
BOP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.03%)
FCCL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.42%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.27%)
HUBC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KEL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
KOSM 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
MLCF 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.88%)
OGDC 214.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.6%)
PACE 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
PAEL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 184.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-2.24%)
PRL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.09%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
SEARL 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-4.39%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.57%)
SYM 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
TRG 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-3.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
BR100 11,993 Decreased By -86.5 (-0.72%)
BR30 36,131 Decreased By -471.8 (-1.29%)
KSE100 115,186 Decreased By -866.5 (-0.75%)
KSE30 36,291 Decreased By -286.3 (-0.78%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ailing Bangladeshi ex-PM flown to London for treatment

AFP Published 08 Jan, 2025 02:01pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Ailing former Bangladeshi premier Khaleda Zia has flown to London for long-sought medical treatment, a party spokesman said, months after a student-led revolution ousted a government that had prevented her from travelling abroad.

Zia, 79, served as prime minister of the South Asian nation twice but was jailed for corruption in 2018 during the tenure of Sheikh Hasina, her successor and lifelong rival.

Hasina’s toppling and exile to neighbouring India after the August revolt against her autocratic government prompted Zia’s release from house arrest.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) spokesman Zahir Uddin Swapan confirmed her departure shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Zia was seen leaving her residence in a car for the airport in the capital Dhaka, where she departed on a chartered flight provided by the Emir of Qatar.

State news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha quoted her doctors as saying that her treatment in London was expected to take a few months.

Zia has been in declining health for years, is confined to a wheelchair with rheumatoid arthritis, and also suffers from diabetes and cirrhosis of the liver.

Hasina’s government consistently refused requests for Zia to travel abroad for treatment after her conviction.

She has barely been seen in public since her release. Her last appearance was at an event to mark Armed Forces Day in November, where she appeared frail.

Bangladesh orders banks to assist UK minister graft probe

AZM Zahid Hossain, Zia’s personal physician and a member of the BNP’s standing committee, said she may also receive treatment at the Johns Hopkins University Hospital in the United States after her stay in London.

“A three-member team from Johns Hopkins treated her in 2023 and recommended a liver transplant there,” he told reporters.

London is also the adopted home of her son Tarique Rahman, who has lived abroad since 2008 after fleeing his own set of convictions on corruption and other offences.

Tarique has had several of his convictions quashed since Hasina’s ouster and he is widely expected to return to his home country to lead the BNP to fresh elections slated for next year.

Bangladesh South Asian nation emir of Qatar Bangladesh Nationalist Party Bangladeshi premier Khaleda Zia Zahir Uddin Swapan Johns Hopkins University Hospital

Comments

200 characters

Ailing Bangladeshi ex-PM flown to London for treatment

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

Read more stories