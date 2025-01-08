AIRLINK 214.50 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (2.36%)
BOP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
FCCL 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
FFL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.66%)
FLYNG 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
HUBC 130.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
KEL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
MLCF 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
OGDC 219.20 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
PACE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
PAEL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.92%)
PTC 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.71%)
SEARL 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.61%)
SYM 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TELE 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.29%)
TRG 69.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 12,096 Increased By 17.2 (0.14%)
BR30 36,525 Decreased By -77.7 (-0.21%)
KSE100 116,292 Increased By 239.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 36,644 Increased By 66.4 (0.18%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares rebound as cooling inflation boosts hope of February rate cut

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 11:01am

Australian shares reversed course to trade sharply higher on Wednesday, as a key inflation print for November boosted hopes for a rate cut in February.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose as much as 0.9% to 8,356.1 points as of 0315 GMT, after having dropped 0.3% earlier in the day.

Australia’s closely watched underlying inflation measure slowed to 3.2% in November from 3.5% in the prior month, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed.

“Today’s inflation data has seen money markets price in the probability of a rate cut in February to 76% chance, with a now expected 3 cuts for calendar year 2025 or 75 basis points total,” said Jesse Moors, portfolio manager at Spatium Capital.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has held the cash rate at 4.35% for the past 14 months as it looks for evidence that inflation is heading back to its target band.

Investors are awaiting the Feb. 17-18 board meeting of the local central bank. Cooling inflation and expectations of an imminent interest rate cut propelled banks by 1.3% with all the “Big Four” lenders trading in the green.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s largest, added 1.7%.

Australian shares fall as miners offset real estate and healthcare gains

“While a lower interest rate environment pressures the banks’ margins, the outlook for increased lending provides tailwinds for the banks in the next stage of the economic cycle,” said Grady Wulff, market analyst at Bell Direct.

Mining stocks gained 1.4%, snapping a three-session losing streak, with sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto rising 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

US stocks tumbled on Tuesday after a batch of upbeat economic data raised concerns that an inflation rebound could slow down the Federal Reserve’s pace of monetary policy easing.

Technology stocks in Sydney tracked their US peers to trade 0.9% lower, with ASX-shares of Block falling 3.6%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading more or less unchanged.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australia shares rebound as cooling inflation boosts hope of February rate cut

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

Read more stories