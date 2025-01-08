AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BR Research

Power sector: Costly gaps

BR Research Published 08 Jan, 2025 07:41am

The power sector continues to battle inefficiencies, and the numbers tell a grim story. Two indicators—Part Load Adjustment Charges (PLAC) and Non-Project Missed Volume (NPMV)—highlight the financial strain of suboptimal operations, both on the sector and end-consumers.

PLAC, triggered when power plants operate below their full load capacity, has seen a steep rise over the past few years. From Rs18.7 billion in FY20 and FY21, the cost surged to an eye-watering Rs55.7 billion in FY24. This escalation stems from inefficiencies inherent in underutilized generation capacity, compounded by rigid Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that allow plants to claim these charges.

The burden is directly passed onto consumers through monthly Fuel Price Adjustments (FPA), making electricity more expensive for households and businesses alike. The current trajectory suggests PLAC costs will only grow as PPAs with the CPPA-G are finalized, underscoring the need for urgent intervention. Optimizing operations of baseload plants, particularly coal and efficient thermal units with steam turbines, is a logical step forward.

These plants operate best near full capacity, unlike hydro and gas turbines, which are better suited for handling short-term peak demand. Furthermore, adopting Time-of-Use (TOU) tariff structures could flatten demand curves and reduce PLAC incidence. Efficient TOU tariffs would better align generation with consumption patterns, cutting down on part load operations. However, balancing grid stability with fair compensation for underutilized plants remains an act that demands innovative policy solutions.

While PLAC captures inefficiencies within power plants, NPMV represents lost potential due to grid constraints. In FY24, NPMV energy surged to 1,337 GWh, translating to a financial impact of Rs39.5 billion—a staggering jump from just Rs11.8 billion in FY23. The trend reflects a worrying paradox - even as Pakistan invests heavily in renewable energy, inadequate transmission infrastructure, and poor grid connectivity prevent the effective evacuation of power from renewable plants, especially wind farms. NPMV payments effectively penalize consumers for energy that could have been generated but wasn’t, further straining electricity tariffs.

This inefficiency undermines the economic viability of renewable energy projects, dampening investor confidence in a sector critical for long-term energy sustainability. Addressing this issue requires decisive action. Grid constraints must be resolved, and system operations improved to ensure renewable projects deliver their promised benefits. Enhancing grid connectivity for wind and other renewable plants can significantly reduce NPMV, making the case for a cost-effective and reliable energy source.

The combined financial impact of PLAC and NPMV highlights systemic inefficiencies that demand more than cosmetic fixes. On the PLAC front, optimizing base load plant operations and implementing TOU tariffs could curb rising costs. For NPMV, strengthening grid infrastructure and improving operational readiness are non-negotiable.

Both challenges point to a larger issue: the lack of alignment between policy, infrastructure, and operational realities. Policymakers and industry stakeholders must act swiftly to address these inefficiencies. The road to a more efficient and sustainable power sector may be long, but tackling PLAC and NPMV head-on is a critical first step.

