AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-08

FPCCI-led team says looks forward to meeting BD’s Yunus

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2025 07:22am

KARACHI: President FPCCI, Atif Ikram Sheikh has apprised that the FPCCI is taking a prominent multi-sectoral exporters’ delegation to Bangladesh this week to strive for a breakthrough in economic, commercial and trade relations between the two countries.

The delegation is looking forward to meeting Dr Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh and Sheikh Bashir Uddin, Commerce Advisor to the interim government, he added.

Atif Ikram Sheikh stressed that the business community of Pakistan can achieve substantive milestones for Pakistan through economic diplomacy which seem to be difficult vis-a-vis political diplomacy.

The delegation will comprise of more than 35 businessmen across diverse industries, he added.

It is pertinent to note that Mahbubul Alam, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi, visited Federation House to brainstorm and discuss the activities and scope of FPCCI delegation’s Bangladesh visit.

He extended his full support in expeditious visa issuance and facilitation to the genuine Pakistani businessmen for trade promotion activities.

Zaki Aijaz, Regional Chairman and VP FPCCI and Asif Sakhi, VP FPCCI, will also be a part of the delegation.

Atif Ikram Sheikh explained that Bangladesh is one country with which bilateral trade can be enhanced in a short span due to complementary nature of our economies and major exports. This creates a room for industrial collaborations; joint ventures; transfer of technology; B2B & chamber-to-chamber engagements and collective trade promotion activities, he added.

Saquib Fayaaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, informed the FPCCI delegation will also visit Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) to explore avenues of mutual cooperation and study international trends in various established and emerging industries. The delegation will also participate in Pakistan–Bangladesh Business Forum in Dhaka to be organized by Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI), on January 13.

Magoon added that electronics, cars, industrial machinery, carpets, toys, ceramics, sanitary products, handicrafts, fabrics, ready-made garments, leather, home appliances, processed foods, furniture, plastic goods, jute products, cosmetics, sports goods and jewelry are some of the major sectors that display their products at the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF).

Mahbubul Alam, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi, stated that bilateral trade is merely $ 800 million between the two countries; and, it can easily be increased to $ 2-3 billion within years; if we can explore and realize untapped export potential in our respective counterpart countries.

Aman Paracha, VP FPCCI, elaborated that on the back of socio-economic and religious similarities, bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are bound to grow; and, Pakistan has a lot to learn from microfinance model of Bangladesh for poverty alleviation through creating enabling environment for cottage industries & SMEs, employment generation and women emancipation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bangladesh FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh Dr Muhammad Yunus President FPCCI

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI-led team says looks forward to meeting BD’s Yunus

Cabinet expansion now looms large

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

SEZs: BOI approves land lease policy

EOBI commercially involved in JMC project

FBR tracks tax officials facing NAB proceedings

IR panel: No tax cases assigned to 535 lawyers by FBR in 2024

Sindh PA passes resolution against rising toll taxes

Many ministries, divisions not fully complying with categorical requirements: FAFEN

Read more stories