Business & Finance Print 2025-01-08

Kakar joins BRF Advisory Council

Published 08 Jan, 2025

ISLAMABAD: President Economic Policy and Business Development Think Tank (EPBD) Anwaarul Haq Kakar joined Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation Advisory Council.

The EPBD announced that President Kakar has been appointed as a distinguished member of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation Advisory Council (BRF Advisory Council).

The BRF Advisory Council, established in 2018, comprises global leaders, including former political figures, international organisation heads, renowned scholars, and business leaders. This prestigious council provides intellectual support to advance the vision of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) — a transformative global project aimed at fostering connectivity, sustainable development, and international cooperation.

Kakar’s inclusion among esteemed members such as Kishore Mahbubani, Jeffrey Sachs, Mari Elka Pangestu, and Mikhail Fradkov is a testament to Pakistan’s growing influence in shaping global narratives and fostering meaningful international partnerships.

The next meeting of the BRF Advisory Council is scheduled for 2025, where members will deliberate on key challenges, opportunities, and the future direction of Belt and Road cooperation.

In a statement, EPBD stated that it is a research organization addressing Pakistan’s economic challenges through evidence-based analysis and actionable policy insights. EPBD is committed to fostering reforms and creating sustainable growth opportunities, ensuring impactful contributions to national and global development.

