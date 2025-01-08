AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Palm falls, tracking weaker rival oils

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:26am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped lower on Tuesday for a second consecutive session, tracking weaker rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 48 ringgit, or 1.11%, to 4,290 ringgit ($951.43) a metric ton in early trade.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.11%, while its palm oil contract shed 0.75%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.6%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices extended losses to a second straight session on a technical correction after last week’s rally, while forecasts for ample supply and a firm dollar also weighed.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.04% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to fall in December, for a third consecutive month, amid declining production due to recent heavy rainfall that affected the harvest, a Reuters survey showed.

Palm oil may fall into 4,161 ringgit to 4,202 ringgit per metric ton, as it has completed a weak bounce, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Asia shares rose on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street’s positive lead and as some investors hoped incoming U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could adopt a less aggressive tariff stance than promised when he takes office.

