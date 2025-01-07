AIRLINK 209.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.7%)
BOP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
FCCL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.58%)
FFL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.04%)
FLYNG 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.84%)
HUBC 131.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 14.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
MLCF 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
OGDC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.21%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
PAEL 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWERPS 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 187.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PRL 42.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-5.03%)
PTC 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.32%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-4.96%)
SYM 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.43%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.18%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.59%)
TRG 67.30 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.39%)
WAVESAPP 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.75%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.42%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 11,993 Decreased By -197.4 (-1.62%)
BR30 36,173 Decreased By -410 (-1.12%)
KSE100 115,554 Decreased By -701.1 (-0.6%)
KSE30 36,362 Decreased By -240.9 (-0.66%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Naomi Osaka splits with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open

AFP Published 07 Jan, 2025 12:41pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka says she and her American rapper boyfriend Cordae have split up just days ahead of the Australian Open.

The couple have been together since 2019 and share a young daughter, Shai.

“Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” the four-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Instagram late Monday.

“No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad.

“Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together.”

She ended the post with a red heart emoji, without saying when they parted ways.

Sabalenka ready to summon the tiger inside for Melbourne three-peat bid

Osaka reached her first WTA final since 2022 at the Auckland Classic over the weekend.

But she pulled out with an abdominal injury after taking the opening set 6-4.

The 27-year-old was not thought to be badly hurt, with the Australian Open starting on Sunday.

Australian Open Naomi Osaka Auckland Classic 2025 Australian Open

Comments

200 characters

Naomi Osaka splits with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open

Heavy selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 2,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

‘Ineligible persons’: stock brokers urge Aurangzeb for consultation on Tax Law (Amendment) Act

Oil prices dip as demand optimism fades

Powerful earthquake kills nearly 100 in Tibet, rattles Nepal

Dost Steels Limited fails to resume operations amid financial challenges

UK politicians urge England to boycott Afghanistan match over treatment of women

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Read more stories