AIRLINK 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-2.5%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.4%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.02%)
FCCL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
FFL 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.19%)
FLYNG 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-6.82%)
HUBC 128.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.42%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.62%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.47%)
MLCF 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
OGDC 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.54%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.31%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-6.09%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.98%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.07%)
POWERPS 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 180.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.00 (-4.75%)
PRL 40.63 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-8.31%)
PTC 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.64%)
SEARL 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-2.87%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.91%)
SSGC 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-9.51%)
SYM 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-4.97%)
TELE 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.72%)
TPLP 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.48%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.13%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.69%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.13%)
BR100 11,772 Decreased By -419.3 (-3.44%)
BR30 35,116 Decreased By -1466.4 (-4.01%)
KSE100 113,763 Decreased By -2492.2 (-2.14%)
KSE30 35,705 Decreased By -898.6 (-2.45%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls, tracking weaker rival oils

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 11:11am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped lower on Tuesday for a second consecutive session, tracking weaker rival edible oils.

Palm slips on poor demand from India

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 48 ringgit, or 1.11%, to 4,290 ringgit ($951.43) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.11%, while its palm oil contract shed 0.75%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.6%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices extended losses to a second straight session on a technical correction after last week’s rally, while forecasts for ample supply and a firm dollar also weighed.

  • Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.04% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

  • Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to fall in December, for a third consecutive month, amid declining production due to recent heavy rainfall that affected the harvest, a Reuters survey showed.

  • Palm oil may fall into 4,161 ringgit to 4,202 ringgit per metric ton, as it has completed a weak bounce, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm falls, tracking weaker rival oils

Selling pressure continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 2,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Oil prices extend losses, firmer dollar and supply outlook weigh

Powerful Tibet earthquake, near Nepal, kills at least 53

Dost Steels Limited fails to resume operations amid financial challenges

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

Read more stories