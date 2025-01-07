AIRLINK 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.41%)
World

France identifies first case of new mpox variant, AFP reports

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 08:53am

PARIS: France has identified its first case of the new mpox variant, news agency AFP reported on Monday, citing a statement from the country’s health ministry.

The patient had not traveled to Central Africa, where the new form of the virus originated but was in contact with two people who had returned from that region, AFP reported, citing the ministry.

Health authorities are investigating the source of the infection and are working to trace all potential contacts, according to AFP.

The patient is a woman and was diagnosed in the northwestern region of Brittany at a hospital in Rennes, French regional newspaper Ouest France reported.

Mpox outbreak: Experts raising alarms on its potential impact on children

The new form of the mpox, called clade 1b variant, is linked to a global health emergency declared by the World Health Organization in August.

Neighboring Germany reported its first case in October, as did Britain.

