AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-03

Mpox outbreak: Experts raising alarms on its potential impact on children

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2024 07:52am

KARACHI: As Monkeypox continues to spread globally, healthcare professionals are raising alarms about its potential impact on children.

Medical experts are now emphasizing the need for early identification and prevention to curb the outbreak.

Mpox, a viral infection that has seen a surge in cases worldwide, is known for its symptoms, which typically begin with fever, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes. This is followed by a characteristic rash that starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body.

Sharing the guidelines aimed at to help parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers identify and prevent Mpox in children, Dr Irfan Habib, Medical Director at ChildLife Foundation emphasised that awareness and vigilance are crucial in managing the spread of the virus.

Dr Habib noted, “Parents need to be aware of the symptoms, as children can be particularly vulnerable. Quick response can significantly reduce the severity of the disease.”

Unlike chickenpox, Mpox lesions look similar at the same time, and the rash usually starts on the face before spreading,” said Dr Irfan.

Therefore, he added, distinguishing Mpox from other similar illnesses, such as chickenpox, measles, and skin infections, is critical.

Dr Irfan said that Mpox is mainly spread through close contact with an infected person or by touching contaminated items such as clothing or bedding.

“In settings where children are in close proximity, such as schools or daycare, it is important to be aware of how the virus spreads,” he added.

Talking about prevention and supportive care, he said that preventing the spread of Mpox is crucial hence the ChildLife Foundation advises parents and caregivers to practice regular hand washing, clean surfaces frequently, and avoid close contact with anyone showing virus symptoms.

“Early medical consultation is essential if Mpox is suspected. While there is no specific cure for Mpox, providing supportive care and managing symptoms at home, unless the child develops more severe symptoms, is the best approach,” said Dr Irfan.

He said that the ChildLife Foundation aims to help healthcare providers quickly identify Mpox in children to ensure the safety of both children and healthcare workers.

“Seeking medical advice early if a child shows symptoms, especially fever with any type of rash anywhere on the body, is crucial for proper care,” concluded Dr Irfan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Children healthcare monkeypox monkeypox case Mpox

Comments

200 characters

Mpox outbreak: Experts raising alarms on its potential impact on children

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories