AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-07

Appointment of VCs in 23 KP varsities hit by CM-governor tussle

Naveed Siddiqui Published 07 Jan, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Subcommittee on Education was told on Monday that appointment of full-time vice chancellors (VCs) in 23 public sector universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) hit a snag owing to ongoing political interference and differences between the governor and chief minister of the province.

The second subcommittee meeting was held on Monday in Higher Education Commission (HEC), which was presided over by its convener Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam. The members of the subcommittee also came very hard on what they said the inefficiency of the HEC.

The committee also summoned all the public sector VCs of the four provinces in the next meeting to deliberate upon the critical issue. The Director Administration and Media HEC, Tariq Iqbal, while briefing the subcommittee, cited political tussle between the chief minister and governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the primary reason behind the long delays in VCs appointment.

According to the HEC statistics, there are a total of 32 universities in the public sector of the KPK, of which, only nine institutions are having regular VCs. Additionally, 21 universities are being run on ad hoc basis.

PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the HEC, stating, there are thousands of educational degrees pending unverified. According to details, over 30,000 applicants are awaiting the attestation of their degrees.

Agha Rafiullah remarked that the HEC was wasting public money but doing nothing for higher education, suggesting drastic measures needed for reforms. Another member of the committee, Sabeen Ghauri pointed finger at the HEC’s failure to provide satisfactory answers.

HEC Consultant Dr Anwarul Hasan Gilani emphasized the critical role of vice chancellors in transforming universities and called for a non-political and timely appointment process.

He said that besides Punjab and KPK, Sindh comparably performed well in appointment of regular VCs of the public universities. The subcommittee also summoned all provincial secretaries, HEC heads, and directors for the next meeting to discuss solutions. Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam said that the committee would also like to listen from provinces about their proposed suggestions.

The committee also sought detailed records of students studying abroad from the HEC.

The HEC DG Dr Amjad emphasised the importance of appointing qualified teachers and upgrading college laboratories. He, however, linked the failure rate in competitive CSS exams to two-year bachelor’s degree holders and proposed restricting CSS eligibility to four-year graduates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP hec Education Ali Amin Gandapur KP CM KP Government Faisal Karim Kundi KP Governor KP province KP varsities vice chancellors of universities VCs of universities Appointment of VCs

Comments

200 characters

Appointment of VCs in 23 KP varsities hit by CM-governor tussle

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

26th Amendment: SCBA urged to back full-court hearing demand

ATIR rejects e-scanned signatures of overseas Pakistani

Mutual fund ‘Investment Plans’: SECP specifies new requirements

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Read more stories