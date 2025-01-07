AIRLINK 206.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-2.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-07

AK holds Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) events for orphans

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2025 08:19am

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi recently hosted a series of storytelling and character-building competitions themed around the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for children under its Orphan Care Programme.

Held across ten clusters within the city, the competitions witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of young orphans.

Following rigorous rounds, 85 children were selected to represent their clusters in an upcoming All-Pakistan competition. The initiative aims to instill a deep love and understanding of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) noble character and teachings within the young generation.

A concluding ceremony was held, which was graced by officials from Alkhidmat’s Orphan Care Programme, with Yusuf Mohiuddin, Programme Director as the chief guest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

